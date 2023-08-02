Hayes Valley fire under investigation, neighbors have long complained about encampments

One day after a raging four-alarm fire destroyed an apartment building under construction in Hayes Valley, neighbors came by to get a good look at the destruction. Some have been complaining to the city for years about fire hazards that nearby encampments have caused in the past.

Meanwhile, traffic was being diverted away from the scene at Oak and Octavia streets, due to the debris and scaffolding that's posing a safety hazard.

San Francisco Fire Department inspectors examined the structure that sustained massive damage, including metal scaffolding that surrounded the five-story apartment building.

As of Wednesday, San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter reported an investigation is still underway as to the cause of the fire.

A crane was brought in Tuesday evening to help disassemble the scaffolding. It was contracted for another jobsite on Wednesday, but a worker shared they expect to return to the site to continue working to clear the debris from the fire, including the scaffolding and the remaining charred wood structure.

Over two months ago, the Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association sent a formal letter to city leaders concerning a pattern of three street fires in the neighborhood since March that "started around tent encampments."

In one case, a neighbor pulled an unhoused person out of tent that caught fire. The letter was addressed to Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Dean Preston, San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott and others.

Marcus Stevens lives across the street from the where the blaze happened.

He shared he’s concerned about safety for the entire community as there are several homeless encampments in the area.

"It’s complicated. I mean, people need places to live, I understand that," Stevens said. "But personally, I’m thinking about the people next door who have been affected with their housing now. Where are they going? How are they living? "

Neighbor Amandeep Jawa said he's grateful the fire wasn’t worse.

He’s also concerned that the massive fire may have been started by a homeless person. "It’s pretty grim! it’s the same we see all over San Francisco. But i don’t want to finger point unless we know for sure that’s what happened," Jawa said.

A 4-alarm fire at Oak and Octavia streets. Aug. 1, 2023. Photo AIOFilmz

Alice Wertz is a freelance reporter for KTVU. She can be reached at Alice.Wertz@Fox.com X: @AlicesTake Instagram: @WayIseesIt