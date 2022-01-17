Hayward Unified students returning to class after one week of remote learning

After a week of virtual learning, Hayward Unified School District students will return to classrooms on Tuesday.

The district voted on Friday to reopen schools after Martin Luther King Day.

The district had moved to remote learning last week due to a surge in COVID cases, risking $2.5 million per day of funding.

Officials said enhanced safety measures will be in place when they return, including medical-grade masks for teachers and more access to testing.

After the holiday break, more than 200 teachers and staff tested positive for COVID, and there weren't enough substitute teachers to fill their places, according to the district.

