Here's what's next after recalls of Oakland mayor, Alameda County DA

The timeline is getting clearer for two East Bay elected leaders who were recalled, and now need to be replaced.

There's a different process to replace both Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

The next step for Thao starts on Dec. 17, when the Oakland City Council meets and the current council president, Nikki Fortunato Bas, will become the next interim mayor for 19 days, when her term is up on Jan. 6.

A new Oakland City Council will be sworn in on that date, and they'll have to select a new council president – as Bas is leaving to become an Alameda County supervisor.

That new president will become the interim mayor until April 15, when a special election will be held to choose a new mayor.

The process is slightly different for Alameda County DA.

Price supporters say that Price's last day is Thursday.

Right now, Chief Assistant DA Royl Roberts has taken over the role, until an interim DA is appointed by the Alameda County board of supervisors, who next meet on Dec. 10.

It's expected that they discuss possible names to fill the role.

That interim DA will serve until June 2026, which is when voters will elect a new DA for a two-year term.

In 2028, there will be another election for a new district attorney for a full four year term.