Hot, dry weather sparks California wildfires.

Several wildfires around the state are prompting concern around California, especially with more hot, dry weather on the way.

One of these fires broke out Sunday night in Castro Valley, off Eden Canyon Road, when a spark from a car fire spread to grass nearby, burning about 20 acres. Firefighters stamped that blaze out almost immediately.

In Southern California, the Gifford Fire burned nearly 70,000 acres in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, which began in the Los Padres National Forest on Friday.

And up north in Lake County, a more than 300-acre brush fire was burning in Clearlake on Sunday, though fire crews stopped forward progress by the evening.

The National Weather Service predicts more hot, dry weather with windy conditions later in the week.

"We’re late in the summer, so the fuel has been dry," said Cal Fire's Jason Clay.

Temperatures will likely be in the 90s for inland parts of the Bay Area, peaking on Wednesday.