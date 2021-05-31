Hot Memorial Day launches Russian River towns into tourist season

Bay Area tourism, battered the past year, had a healthy summer launch over the long Memorial Day weekend.

And an 89-degree day at the Russian River provided the perfect incentive for a canoe or kayak excursion.

"Fortunately we got off to a great start," said Ted Schroeder, Manager at Burke's Canoe Trips in Forestville.

"And it seems like every place is packed."

Burke's didn't open at all last summer, but on this holiday weekend, rented about 100 boats a day.

"One caller asked if we were open, and when I said yes, I could hear people applauding in the background, they are that excited to get out and into nature," said Schroeder.

Customers rent the watercraft in Forestville and float about 10 miles to Guerneville, which takes about four hours.

"It was a beautiful day and we totally loved being on the water, " said Mary Kean, coming off the river with her husband.

The San Jose couple camped alongside the river all weekend.

"It feels like such a break, we laid out on the beach and looked at the stars last night," said spouse Sean Reilley.

Those are sights and stories west Sonoma County needs after several tough years for tourism.

Heavy flood damage hit in February 2019, followed last year by the pandemic and wildfire in August that forced evacuation of river communities.

Visitors were leery after that, but no more.

"Everybody wants to get out and I don't blame them," said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman, who said crowds were heavy on the Sonoma coast as well.

He was happy to report no major problems, such as rescues in the water or on the roads.

Baxman expects a busy summer.

"You see the crowds coming right back, when you're a tourist destination, it's hard to shut that off , it's like Lake Tahoe or Reno, we're a destination."

In Guerneville, Johnson's Beach, which is private, still has COVID-19 protocols.

Picnic groups are spaced 10 feet apart, inside designated circles, and reservations are required.

Many people liked the extra elbow room.

"I like it more secluded, you can chill and have fun, just us without everybody," said Joel Byrd of San Francisco, enjoying Johnson with his extended family."But it's cool, the beach is fun!"

And as river communities come roaring back, the biggest limitation is the lack of workers to staff jobs.

"To tell the truth, this is the best May we've ever had, said Jenny Lamarre, owner of Fern Grove Cottages on River Road.

All 18 cottages are already booked on weekends and weekdays are picking up too.

Travelers are coming from beyond the Bay Area to sleep under the redwoods

"This weekend I had people from Texas, people from New York, people here for weddings," said Lamarre. "I think everyone in town is pretty optimistic because we can see people want to travel so that's exciting."