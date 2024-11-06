How did Bay Area counties vote in their presidential choice?

The Brief Donald Trump decisively cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to win. California's 54 electoral votes went to Kamala Harris. The northernmost part of the state and inland counties were where Harris saw losses



Donald Trump has been elected the country’s 47th president, decisively clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to make his return to the White House.

As of Wednesday morning, The Associated Press showed Trump with 292 electoral votes, as he dominated the wins for the critical swing states.

Not surprisingly, the historically blue state of California, with its sizable 54 electoral votes, went to Kamala Harris.

And she took all nine counties in the Bay Area, the native home to the Oakland-born vice president.

Harris performed the weakest in Solano and Napa counties, with 59.5% and 64.3% of the votes respectively.

Her biggest win came in San Francisco and Marin County, where she received almost 80% of the votes.

Here’s a breakdown of how each Bay Area county voted:

Alameda

Harris: 71.6% (164,371 votes)

Trump: 24.9% (57,089 votes)

Contra Costa

Harris: 67.1% (232,315 votes)

Trump: 30.1% (104,349 votes)

Marin

Harris: 79.6% (66,556 votes)

Trump: 18.3% (15,268 votes)

Napa

Harris: 64.3% (16,599 votes)

Trump: 33.5% (8,643 votes)

San Francisco

Harris: 79.7% (183,040 votes)

Trump: 16.8% (38,503 votes)

San Mateo

Harris: 72.4% (151,991 votes)

Trump: 24.9% (52,339 votes)

Santa Clara

Harris: 66.8% (302,165 votes)

Trump: 30.2% (136,605 votes)

Solano

Harris: 59.5% (69,224 votes)

Trump: 38.1% (44,316 votes)

Sonoma

Harris: 72.3% (109,873 votes)

Trump: 25.2% (38,286 votes)

California-wide, the northernmost part of the state and the inland counties were where Harris saw losses.

The counties where Harris lost by the largest margins include:

Lassen

Trump: 73.7%

Harris 24.2%

Modoc

Trump: 71.7%

Harris: 25.4%

Tehama

Trump 69.0%

Harris 28.9%

Shasta

Trump: 68.9%

Harris 29.1%

(Source: The Associated Press)

California presidential election results:

California presidential election results:




