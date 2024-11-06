How did Bay Area counties vote in their presidential choice?
OAKLAND, Calif. - Donald Trump has been elected the country’s 47th president, decisively clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to make his return to the White House.
As of Wednesday morning, The Associated Press showed Trump with 292 electoral votes, as he dominated the wins for the critical swing states.
Not surprisingly, the historically blue state of California, with its sizable 54 electoral votes, went to Kamala Harris.
And she took all nine counties in the Bay Area, the native home to the Oakland-born vice president.
Harris performed the weakest in Solano and Napa counties, with 59.5% and 64.3% of the votes respectively.
Her biggest win came in San Francisco and Marin County, where she received almost 80% of the votes.
Here’s a breakdown of how each Bay Area county voted:
Alameda
Harris: 71.6% (164,371 votes)
Trump: 24.9% (57,089 votes)
Contra Costa
Harris: 67.1% (232,315 votes)
Trump: 30.1% (104,349 votes)
Marin
Harris: 79.6% (66,556 votes)
Trump: 18.3% (15,268 votes)
Napa
Harris: 64.3% (16,599 votes)
Trump: 33.5% (8,643 votes)
San Francisco
Harris: 79.7% (183,040 votes)
Trump: 16.8% (38,503 votes)
San Mateo
Harris: 72.4% (151,991 votes)
Trump: 24.9% (52,339 votes)
Santa Clara
Harris: 66.8% (302,165 votes)
Trump: 30.2% (136,605 votes)
Solano
Harris: 59.5% (69,224 votes)
Trump: 38.1% (44,316 votes)
Sonoma
Harris: 72.3% (109,873 votes)
Trump: 25.2% (38,286 votes)
California-wide, the northernmost part of the state and the inland counties were where Harris saw losses.
The counties where Harris lost by the largest margins include:
Lassen
Trump: 73.7%
Harris 24.2%
Modoc
Trump: 71.7%
Harris: 25.4%
Tehama
Trump 69.0%
Harris 28.9%
Shasta
Trump: 68.9%
Harris 29.1%
(Source: The Associated Press)
California presidential election results: