Humpback whale flips kayak, forces two underwater off Central Coast

Two kayakers in San Luis Obispo County got more than they bargained when a kayaking and whale watching trip turned into a close call.

Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel, of San Luis Obisop, were off the coast of Avila Beach on Monday when they say a humpback whale was suddenly underneath them and quickly capsized their kayak.

"The whale was right here in my face, literally" said Cottriel, per Fox 26. "I'm thinking, 'I'm dead. I'm dead.' I thought it was gonna land on me," Cottriel said. "Next thing I know, I'm underwater."

They were underwater for about six seconds before they were able to come up for air. They were not seriously hurt.

Marine animal experts say people should stay at least 100 yards away from humpback whales because they can be “unpredictable.”