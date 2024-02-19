Hundreds of protesters shut down Central Freeway in San Francisco

A massive demonstration brought the Central Freeway to a halt in San Francisco on Monday.

Hundreds of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza marched onto the freeway at Highway 101 and Interstate 80, at about 1:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Protesters also blocked the freeway on-ramp.

Motorists were urged to avoid the freeway from Duboce Avenue to Octavia Boulevard.

In an alert, the public was told that emergency crews were on scene and to expect traffic delays. For live traffic information, motorists can visit 511.org.