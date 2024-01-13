Hundreds protest Gaza war at Oakland port

article

A large crowd of protesters who denounced Israel's military actions in Gaza were trying to shut down the Port of Oakland on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people blocked the entrance to the port, which they say is used to ship military equipment to Israel. The crowd gathered before dawn, trying to prevent port workers from getting to their jobs.

"The people of Oakland are demanding that we stop arming Israel," one activist said.

Protesters expect a ship carrying military technology to arrive at the port after delivering resources to Israel. A similar protest was held at the Oakland port in November.

Organizers had hoped the demonstration would last all day, but as heavier rain fell, the crowd thinned out.

Organizers of the "Port Shutdown for Palestine" event said that more action could happen Saturday afternoon.