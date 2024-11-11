Hundreds show up for Dev Patel lookalike contest in SF
SAN FRANCISCO - Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday at Dolores Park in San Francisco for a Dev Patel lookalike contest
The search was on for Patel's most accurate doppelganger, for the actor known for his leading roles in the movie "Slumdog Millionaire" and more recently, "Monkey Man."
The winner was given a $50 prize.
The San Francisco Chronicle identified the winner as Jaipreet Hundal, 25, of San Jose.
Similar events trending online include a Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles lookalike contests.