ICE activity confirmed in Fremont: police

The Brief The Fremont Police Department said it was notified on Saturday morning that federal authorities would perform "immigration enforcement and/or follow-up" in the city. State Assemblyman Alex Lee – whose district includes Fremont – said in a Facebook post that ICE agents were operating in the city’s Sundale neighborhood. Operations were concluded about 9:50 a.m., though details were sparse.



Fremont police confirmed to KTVU that federal agents were conducting unspecified immigration enforcement operations in the city on Saturday morning.

What we know:

The Fremont Police Department told KTVU in a prepared statement from FPD Chief Sean Washington that the department was notified about 6:50 a.m. on Saturday that federal authorities would perform "immigration enforcement and/or follow-up" in the city, though details were sparse.

"The FPD was provided with limited information, which included that federal law enforcement would be in uniform and driving unmarked vehicles," Washington said. "The FPD was not given specific names of individuals or other details."

State Assemblyman Alex Lee – whose district includes Fremont – said in a Facebook post that ICE agents were operating in the city’s Sundale neighborhood.

"They may be knocking on doors but you do not have to answer the door if ICE knocks," Lee said. "Stay safe out there."

The FPD told KTVU that the department was "[aware] of the presence of federal law enforcement for several hours," and that federal agents had concluded their operations about 9:50 a.m. and were leaving the city.

"The FPD was not provided with details or information related to the results or actions of federal law enforcement deployed in the City of Fremont," Washington said in a statement. "We have no reports or information regarding the number (if any) of detentions or arrests."

Big picture view:

The FPD said that it "did not provide support, resources, or information during this federal immigration deployment," but that the department also does not have the authority to prevent federal government immigration enforcement efforts.

"Unless state law mandates intervention to avoid or mitigate unlawful use of force or other crimes, the FPD cannot impede or interfere with federal immigration violation investigations," Washington said. "We understand the concerns of our local community members. The Fremont Police Department will continue to align with state law, policy, and established community service objectives."