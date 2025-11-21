Alameda County DA reinstates mandatory minimum sentences for illegal gun possession

The Brief The Alameda County district attorney has reinstated mandatory minimums for illegal gun possession and the policy is effective immediately. The district attorney's action comes after two school shootings last week at Skyline High School and Laney College. An advocate against the move says the mandatory minimum sentencing doesn't tackle the root of the issue, whether economic or tied to mental health.



The Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson is bringing back mandatory minimum sentences for illegal gun possession, effective immediately.

The policy was eliminated during a previous administration.

The district attorney said she wanted to do something to stop the gun violence in Alameda County, and that most of the incidents have taken place in Oakland.

Decision comes after Laney College and Skyline High School shootings

The backstory:

Her action comes after two school shootings last week: one at Skyline High School, and a second shooting at Laney College that killed Coach John Beam.

RELATED: Coach Beam concerned about security at Laney College before his death

Jones Dickson points to a student walkout at Skyline High School in Oakland on Tuesday to protest gun violence.

"That's painful, to know that kids are fearful for their safety on campus, and they don't think anybody's listening," said the district attorney.

She said there are more than 260 murder cases waiting to go to trial, and that almost all of them involve the use of a gun that was held illegally.

"For us to do absolutely nothing when we know crime is happening. Violent crime is happening in our community at an extremely high rate is lunacy to me," said Jones Dickson.

Minimum sentences for illegal gun possession

The district attorney has reinstated mandatory minimums for illegal gun possession and the policy is effective immediately. Misdemeanor possession carries a sentence of 90 days in county jail.

For a felony possession, it would be 180 days in county jail.

A felon in possession of a firearm would serve 16 months in state prison.

The other side:

"Mandatory minimum sentencing has never helped," said Tanisha Cannon, managing director of All of Us or None, a nonprofit that serves the incarcerated and their families.

She said programs that work with individuals involved in violent crimes are effective, but that progress takes time.

"More of these crimes are economic issues and rooted in economics and mental health issues. That's where the crime is coming from. In order to solve those, we must address those issues," said Cannon.

District Attorney Jones Dickson said mandatory minimums are a way to hold criminals accountable and have uniform sentencing.

When asked about suspects who have mental health issues, she replied, "It's not the DA who provides a diagnosis on mental health. That's not our job, nor do you want the DA doing that."

She said DAs don't have the training to take on mental health.

"We don't have that training so what we do is what we're doing now,' she said. "We'll charge a case where we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt."

Everyone wants a safe community.

The disagreement is over how to achieve that goal.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

