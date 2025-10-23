Live updates: Federal immigration agents arrive in Bay Area

A team of federal agents from multi-agencies were sent to Coast Guard Base Alameda and began arriving on Thursday as part of President Donald Trump's continued crackdown on immigration across the U.S.

A federal source who requested anonymity confirmed on Thursday that roughly 100 U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are conducting an operation with "pre-identified" targets, which could likely include going to Home Depots around the Bay Area, as there are often undocumented immigrants there. Border Patrol is the law enforcement arm of CBP.

The source said that efforts will ramp up "this weekend."

He would not elaborate on the exact nature of the operation or how long it would last, citing the safety of immigration officers who have been assaulted by "violent" protesters. He also wouldn't name the other agencies involved.

A Customs Border and Protection officer is surrounded by protesters at Coast Guard Island Alameda. Oct. 23, 2025

Trump and his administration have long threatened to send federal agents and national guard troops into San Francisco and the Bay Area, as the federal government has done in cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland.

In many of those cases, the National Guard was also sent in order to support immigration enforcement operations.

"We're going to go to San Francisco. The difference is I think they want us in San Francisco," Trump told Fox News on Sunday. "San Francisco was truly one of the great cities of the world. And then 15 years ago it went wrong. It went woke."

Agents are expected to arrive at Coast Guard Island in the Oakland estuary, between Oakland and Alameda.

Aerial view of Coast Guard Island in Alameda.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that this move by the Trump administration falls in line with what has been seen in other cities across the nation.

"California has seen enough," Newsom said. "President Trump and Stephen Miller’s authoritarian playbook is coming for another of our cities, and violence and vandalism are exactly what they’re looking for to invoke chaos. Help keep yourself and your communities safe. Remain peaceful."

In San Francisco, Mayor Daniel Lurie said his main priority is keeping San Franciscans safe.

"For the last ten months, we have been taking steps to prepare for this kind of escalation here in San Francisco. And I want to be very clear, we are prepared," he said Wednesday.

Follow along here for live updates throughout the day.

Oct. 23, 2025

5 a.m.

A small group of protesters stood outside the Coast Guard Island in Alameda as immigration agents were set to be deployed. Oct. 22, 2025

One man stood outside the Coast Guard Island Bridge in Alameda with a sign that read "ICE Out Now" early Thursday morning. Another man held a sign that read "Shame on You."

It appears as though dozens of civilian vehicles drove through the main entrance of Coast Guard Island, on the border of the Oakland/Alameda city line. Some of the drivers have been aggressively swerving around the protesters and revving their engines as they drove past.

Coast Guard police were seen removing some of the large rocks and concrete blocks that protesters laid out in front of the entrance Wednesday night.

6:20 a.m.

Coast Guard police remove rocks that protesters put at the entrance of Coast Guard Island in Alameda. Oct. 23, 2025

Woman said a daycare on the island was closed because of "expected activity" regarding the protests.

About two dozen protesters showed up at Coast Guard Island.

A protester holds an ICE Out Now sign at Coast Guard Island Alameda. Oct. 23, 2025

7:16 a.m.

Protesters start yelling, and there is some pushing and shoving. Protesters throw rocks at a Border Patrol vehicle entering the island. Two CPB officers were seen deploying flash bangs into the crowd. Both officers were wearing gator masks covering their faces.

Jorge Bautista, a local pastor from Oakland, had a smoke bomb go off in his face. He said he was protesting peacefully.

"I came to say we're here in peace," he said. "And he didn't care. There is nothing else to say, clearly he wanted to cause harm to me."

About 100 protesters walked in a circle at the entrance of Coast Guard Island, carrying signs that read "Our Families Belong Together," and singing.

Reverend Deborah Lee was one of the protesters, who said she deplored this immigration enforcement activity.

"That's why we have to come out and say no," she said.

Traffic was at a standstill along the Embarcadero at Coast Guard Island in Alameda.

8 a.m.

A Customs Border and Protection officer is surrounded by protesters at Coast Guard Island Alameda. Oct. 23, 2025

Roughly 200 to 300 protesters singing and chanting in front of the entrance to Coast Guard Island Alameda. While the crowd is bigger, the tone is less tense after a previous scuffle with Border Patrol.

There were clowns and balloon artists protesting in the street.

Two protesters were injured, one said he was hit by a Border Patrol vehicle, another man, local reverend Jorge Bautista, said was affected by a smoke bomb.

9 a.m.

Protesters throw rocks at a Border Patrol vehicle entering Coast Guard Island in Alameda. Oct. 23, 2025

The California GOP issued a statement in support of President Trump.

"Republicans support the president. San Francisco has sadly accepted conditions in the city. Market Street is a zombie apocalypse of slumped over drug addicts, supplied by all reports by illegal immigrants. America’s most beautiful city deserves better. Hopefully the president’s assistance will help restore order."