Impressive 'pole dancing' squirrel in Oakland caught on video

The Brief An Oakland resident captured video of an acrobatic squirrel working a pole. The pole held up a bird feeder, which was the motivator for the rodent.



A determined, flexible, and highly motivated squirrel is getting a lot of attention for its tenacity while receiving high marks for its pole dancing-like skills.

Entertaining video

What we know:

Over the weekend, Oakland resident Scott Gottesman shared video that he captured of an acrobatic squirrel and its hard-fought work to reach a suspended dish of bird food.

The rodent was seen with its hind legs wrapped around a thin pole that had a bird-feeding plate hanging from it. The furry animal then stretches its upper body and cranes its neck to reach its mouth to the plate of food.

Its left front leg hangs onto the pole to help hold the thieving animal in place, while it munches away on the food designated for the birds in the neighborhood. Meanwhile, the squirrel skillfully uses its right front leg to hold the pendulous plate in place.

With each slip, the furry creature pulls up and tightens its grip. After some success in obtaining nourishment, it can no longer hold on.

Graceful pole slide

While attempting to fill one more cheek pouch of food, the squirrel ultimately loses its grip.

Its next moves deserve a score of 10 for grace and athleticism, as the animal looks like a talented, agile pole-dancer, sliding its way down.

Scott Gottesman, who posted the video to neighborhood social media site NextDoor, told KTVU he took the video on May 1 in the backyard of his home in the Lower Rockridge/Bushrood area.

What they're saying:

Those who viewed his video complimented the animal for its acrobatic skills, with some of the comments on NextDoor as entertaining as the images.

"Future fireman or future stripper? 😂 Werk that pole, squirrelfriend!" Nextdoor user Becca Barczykowski wrote.

"He/she should audition for Cirque De Soleil," Karen W. commented.

And Jackie W. joked, "Man, does that remind me of gym class."

"Nothing like a little squirrel pole dancer! Gotta work to get the treats!" wrote Tracey Gonopolsky.

"Tricep, core and legs working overtime!" said Natalie E. in the comments.

Many viewers have thanked the Oakland resident for sharing the entertaining images.

One NextDoor user speculated that the squirrel, with a middle that appeared somewhat rounded and distended, was likely nursing. "Probably four babies. She’s ravenous for food and water," Shannon D. wrote.

Mama squirrel

Dig deeper:

It was a speculation that was deemed to be accurate by animal care experts at San Rafael-based non-profit WildCare.

"Yes that is definitely a mama (you can see the disheveled fur around her teats)!" WildCare Director of Animal Care Melanie Piazza shared with KTVU after viewing the video.

Piazza noted that squirrel nesting season is underway in the Bay Area. The season typically lasts from March to September, though the non-profit said it has received squirrel babies at its hospital as early as January and as late as November.

WildCare also stressed that residents should be aware that it is nesting season for all wildlife during the spring and summer months and asked people to try and refrain from trimming and cutting down trees during this period, "unless it's an emergency situation, and even then it's important to look for nests before starting any work," Piazza noted.

The wildlife expert said that nests are often not easy to see, with some built in tree holes, and urged residents to take measures to protect nests when pruning their trees.

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Animal sanctuary

As for Gottesman, he said he’s surprised by the overwhelming response and engagement with his post. "As far as I can see on next-door, there’s been over 16,000 views of the video," he shared with KTVU, adding, "my wife and I are cracking up at some of the comments."

Gottesman said his wife leaves bird and squirrel feed for their visiting guests.

Their wildlife visitors have turned their yard into a sanctuary for them, he said, with the backyard birds and squirrels serving as their pets while bringing them much-enjoyed entertainment.

And through his widely viewed video, Gottesman shared that treat with his neighborhood community.

Scott Gottesman captured video of an agile squirrel squirreling away food from a bird feeder on May 1, 2026. The video has received more than 16,000 views, he said. (Scott Gottesman) Expand