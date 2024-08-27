In-N-out opening new location in this East Bay city

The Brief In-N-Out is set to open a new restaurant in Hayward, although an official opening date has not been announced. The new East Bay location follows the closure of the burger chain's only Oakland restuarant.



In-N-Out Burger, a California fast-food staple, attracts regulars and tourists alike who are eager to grab a Double-Double with a side of animal-style fries.

When the burger chain shuttered its only Oakland location due to crime, residents were disappointed to see it go.

As In-N-Out continues to serve customers at other East Bay restaurants, including Alameda, San Leandro, and Pinole, the company is expanding its footprint with a new location in Hayward.

According to In-N-Out's website, the Hayward location at 709 Harder Avenue does not have an opening date, but they are hiring.

The starting pay at this location is $23 an hour, with the potential for employees to earn up to $26.50, the company's website states.

In-N-Out hopes to hire 50 workers for the new restaurant and plans to expand the team as needed, said Denny Warnick, chief operating officer.

"We look forward to soon being a part of the local community of Hayward and are grateful for the opportunity to serve our Customers there," he said in a statement.

As previously reported, there are also plans for an In-N-Out restaurant in South San Francisco, which would be the city's first. The application for development and construction is being reviewed by city planning officials.

The Bay Area is currently home to 37 In-N-Out locations.