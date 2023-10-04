In-person SF city hall services will be closed during Sen. Feinstein memorial

San Francisco's City Hall will be closed for in-person services due to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's memorial all day Thursday.

Officials said services will remain available online, by phone, and at other official facilities. Services will resume at City Hall on Friday.

Street closures and reduced access to City Hall will be in place for security purposes. This will impact public transportation, as certain Muni buses will be rerouted.

The street perimeter around City Hall will be closed to both drivers and pedestrians from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. City Hall entrances will also be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No one will be allowed access in or out of the building during this time.

DIANNE FEINSTEIN:

The Van Ness Street entrance will open to the public from 8-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.; though in-person services will not be offered during this time.

The Civic Center Garage will remain closed until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Feinstein's memorial begins at City Hall's front steps at 1 p.m. The service was initially opened to the public, but due to increased security, it no longer is. Only invited guests will have access. Anyone wishing to see the memorial can do so online here.