Independent monitor says Oakland Police Department's 'cultural deficiencies' lingering in latest report

The independent monitor overseeing the Oakland Police Department released its latest report on Thursday. It concludes the department is facing, "very serious questions about its capacity to police itself."

Monitor Robert Warshaw said the while the department has made progress in its technical compliance, what he called "cultural deficiencies" are lingering.

This follows Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's firing of Chief LeRonne Armstrong in February. This was after a report, commissioned by Warshaw, claimed the chief failed to hold a sergeant responsible for two alleged coverups.

Warshaw wrote, "In the aftermath of recent developments, Mayor Sheng Thao has invoked the leadership essential to the sustainment of a culture of accountability. The mayor has set the tone that should permeate the department so organizationally, it is in both technical compliance and on the road to real cultural transformation."

