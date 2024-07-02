Inland East Bay parks closed because of fire danger
OAKLAND, Calif. - The East Bay Regional Park District closed its park Tuesday because of extreme heat and fire danger, which they expect will remain off-limits to the public until Friday.
The closure is because the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning, which means that dry and windy conditions could lead to extreme fire weather risks.
While the parks are closed, the district said swim facilities and Shoreline Regional Parks will remain open.
Here is a list of the closures:
- Wildcat Canyon
- Tilden (trails only)
- Huckleberry
- Sibley
- Leona Canyon
- Claremont Canyon
- Anthony Chabot
- Sobrante Ridge
- Sunol
- Ohlone
- Mission Peak
- Vargas Plateau
- Five Canyons
- Garin/Dry Creek
- Pleasanton Ridge
- Dublin Hills
- Sycamore Valley
- Bishop Ranch
- Las Trampas
- Briones
- Carquinez/Crockett Hills
- Black Diamond Mines
- Contra Loma
- Deer Valley
- Round Valley
- Morgan Territory
- Brushy Peak
- Vasco Hills
- Vasco Caves
- Waterbird