Photo of broken heart tattoo released in search of identity of deceased woman in East Bay

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The Brief Contra Costa County coroner's officials are asking the public's help in identifying a woman, releasing a photo of a tattoo on her wrist. The woman died after being struck by a train near Crockett.



Contra Costa County coroner’s officials say they have not been able to identify a woman who was struck and killed by a train in the winter and are now seeking the public’s help.

What we know:

The fatality happened on Feb. 16 in the community of Port Costa near Crockett.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office later deemed the death a suicide.

What they're saying:

"The Coroner’s Division took custody of the body and despite multiple efforts has not been able to identify the person, who did not have any identification," the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

In an effort to find out who the woman was, investigators shared a photo of a tattoo that was inked on her inner left wrist.

Broken heart tattoo

Gray in color, the tattoo is of a small broken heart.

Investigators provided other descriptions of the woman.

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They said she was white with brown hair and hazel eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and 171 pounds.

She was wearing a black pullover top, black and gray plaid pants and red and white Nike shoes.

What you can do:

Sheriff’s officials asked anyone with information on the identity of the woman to contact the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Division at (925) 313-2850.