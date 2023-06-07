Jasper Wu case: charges reduced for suspects in toddler's slaying; still face stiff penalties

The two men accused of killing toddler Jasper Wu in a shootout on a Bay Area freeway no longer face the possibility of life without parole or a death sentence after prosecutors reduced the charges against them.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price removed the special circumstances charge for defendants, Ivory Bivens, 24, and Trevor Green, 22, KTVU learned Wednesday.

They are awaiting trial on murder charges with special gang enhancements in the Nov. 2021 killing of 23-month-old Jasper on Interstate 880 in Oakland.

Price's predecessor, Nancy O'Malley, filed the initial charges in the case, which included the special circumstances to the murder charges. But Price amended the case by removing the condition of special circumstances. She kept the murder charges with a gang enhancement.

This means if convicted, Bivens and Green, will no longer face life in prison without parole or the death penalty, which is already on hold in California.

The defendants still face stiff punishments, the district attorney's office said. If convicted, Bivens faces 265 years to life in prison. Green faces 175 years to life in prison.

"We will continue to hold these men accountable for these serious charges that will likely land them behind bars for the rest of their lives," said Price, who did not explain why she made the changes.

Bivens' attorney Ernie Castillo said that despite the reduced charges, his client still faces life behind bars.

"My client continues to face an indeterminate life sentence under the filed information," Castillo said. "It is obvious to me that the District Attorney's office has given into the political pressure surrounding this case by pursuing the gun and gang enhancements."

Jasper Wu was riding in the backseat of a car with his family on I-880 in Oakland when he was shot and killed by a stray bullet in November 2021.

Prosecutors allege that Bivens and Green were riding in a car along the highway and ambushed another vehicle with an AR-15-style rifle. Authorities said the defendants followed the car, in which Johnny Jackson was a passenger, onto I-880 and opened fire.

Prosecutors said Bivens and Green were trying to kill the occupants of the other car, which included Jackson and the driver, but they fatally shot Jasper.

Jackson did fire back at Bivens and Green but claimed it was in self-defense.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Scott Patton ruled that Jackson was the victim of an ambush.

Jackson was charged with felony possession of a firearm and faces three years in prison.