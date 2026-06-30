‘Jersey Day’ in honor of Team USA match in the Bay Area

The Brief San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced that Wednesday, July 1, is not only when Team USA takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina, it’s also officially "Jersey Day." City workers, San Franciscans and Bay Area residents are invited to wear jerseys to celebrate Team USA's first knockout match on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the San Francisco Bay Area stadium. Jersey Day is in partnership with the Bay Area Host Committee, and they’ve encouraged other cities and private employers to also indulge in the celebration.



San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie decreed that Wednesday – July 1 – is not only when Team USA takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina, it’s also "Jersey Day" – a day encouraging non-uniformed city employees to wear team colors or soccer jerseys.

Wear those jerseys!

What you can do:

City workers, San Franciscans and Bay Area residents are invited to wear jerseys to celebrate Team USA's first knockout match to coincide with the Round of 32 knockout match, which kicks off at 5 p.m. at the San Francisco Bay Area stadium and is the last game being held in Santa Clara.

"I’m fired up!" Laurie said in a social media video on Tuesday. "Let’s go Team USA, let’s go San Francisco!"

Laurie encouraged city employees to ditch their button-downs, and instead, don their favorite jerseys or team colors.

But, this isn’t San Francisco’s sole responsibility.

He added that the employees should wear the red, white or blue proudly.

"San Francisco always shines brightest when the eyes of the world are on us, and we’re going to do it again tomorrow when Team USA plays their first World Cup knockout stage match in the Bay Area," Laurie said in a statement.

Jersey Day is in partnership with the Bay Area Host Committee, and they’ve encouraged other cities and private employers to indulge in the celebration and make tomorrow unforgettable.

"As we host our final match in the Bay Area tomorrow, communities across the nine counties of the Bay can rally together, show their colors, and demonstrate the world-class hospitality our region is known for," Zaileen Janmohamed, Bay Area Host Committee president and CEO, said in a statement. "Whether it's city employees in their favorite jerseys, local businesses rallying their teams, or residents packing our watch parties, this is how we build pride and connect communities."

Watch parties are being hosted at local restaurants and bars, and the city highlighted locations like Thrive City, Pier 39, China Basin Park, The Crossing at East Cut, and SPARK Social.

These are spots to sport those soccer kits, jerseys, and team colors in honor of the celebratory Jersey Day.

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