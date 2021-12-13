José Andrés, World Central Kitchen in Kentucky providing relief following deadly tornadoes

Chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen team are in Kentucky providing relief after deadly tornadoes left a trail of destruction.

TORNADO RELIEF: HOW TO HELP VICTIMS IN KENTUCKY, OTHER STATES

On Sunday Andrés and his team worked with local partners to provide food in the hardest hit areas. They are partnering with organizations on the ground and activating a network of food trucks and emergency kitchens to help get out meals.

CHEF JOSE ANDRES DONATES MEDICAL MASKS TO DC AREA HOSPITALS AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Across the state, tens of thousands of people were left without power as tornadoes broke out Friday night into Saturday. National Guard members have been going house to house, checking on people and helping to remove debris. Dozens are feared dead.

The American Red Cross of The National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region have also dispatched crews to the area.

JOSE ANDRES PREPARES TO GIVE MORE THAN 100K MEALS TO THOSE IN NEED AS HURRICANE IDA MAKES LANDFALL