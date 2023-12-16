Jury convicts man for vehicle theft, biting police officer

A man was convicted for vehicle theft and of biting a police officer who was trying to arrest him in July 2021 in One Maritime Plaza in downtown San Francisco.

Casey Whitmore, 41, was found guilty of three felonies and faces up to three years and eight months in prison, the San Francisco District Attorney's office said Friday.

Whitmore was accused of sneaking into the loading dock of One Maritime Plaza about 5 a.m. on July 15, 2021, where he attempted to steal a motorcycle belonging to one of the employees.

When intercepted by security workers, he took an orange construction vest and foreman's hardhat and pretended to be an employee, prosecutors said.

Police were called to remove Whitmore but he resisted arrest by thrashing on the ground and biting an officer in the leg, the district attorney's office said.

He will be sentenced Feb. 1.