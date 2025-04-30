Kamala Harris to make 1st major speech since losing election in San Francisco

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak in San Francisco on Wednesday night in what's expected to be her biggest speech since losing the 2024 election to President Donald Trump.

Keynote speaker

What we know:

Harris is attending the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala, where she will be the keynote speaker this evening. The organization searches for and develops female political candidates.

Harris' speech is expected to target the Trump presidency. Since her loss in November, she has barely mentioned Trump by name.

"Fear has a way of being contagious, and we are witnessing that, no doubt," she said at the Leading Women Defined Summit in early April, a forum for Black women leaders.

"But courage is also contagious," she added, urging her audience to speak out against Trump. The current moment highlights "the power of kindness, the power of sisterhood, the power of self care."

Tonight's event, held at the Palace Hotel, gets underway at 7 p.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris talks about sending Oakalnd students to college. Aug. 12, 2022

What's next for Harris?

The speech comes amid speculation about what Harris will do next. Her camp has said she will decide whether she will run for California governor by the end of summer. California Gov. Newsom will term out of office in 2027.

She could also launch another run for the presidency in the 2028 race.

She has already made history as the first woman, Black person and person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president under President Joe Biden. She was thrust into the 2024 presidential race when Biden ended his campaign and endorsed her as his successor.

Harris has deep ties to the Bay Area as a Berkeley native and as San Francisco's district attorney, a role she took on in 2004. She followed this role by becoming California's State Attorney General and serving as the U.S. senator from California.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.