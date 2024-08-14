Klay Thompson to return to the Bay Area in the NBA Cup Games as a Dallas Maverick

article

Klay Thompson is returning to the Bay Area on Nov. 12, to compete against the Golden State Warriors in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup.

On Tuesday, the NBA released its schedule for "Cup Nights," the organization's second annual in-season competition. The games kick off on Nov. 12, continuing through Dec. 3.

Thompson, a former Warrior and four-time NBA champion, will play in the Chase Center as a Dallas Maverick after joining the team in July. Thompson will play his first game as a Maverick against the team he left after ending a 13-year career with them.

The Splash Brother left the Warriors in a sign and trade deal after his five-year, $190 million contract expired without a new extension from the team.

Thompson, the shooting guard for the Warriors, was an integral part of the historic dynasty that helped them capture four championships in nine years. The organization could claim the "Big 3", referring to Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green.

He was sidelined for 2 ½ years during his time with the Warriors by two devastating injuries, including a torn ACL in his left knee and then a torn right Achilles tendon while he was rehabbing from surgery for the first injury.

Thompson's time with the Mavericks will set sail later this fall when he faces his old team in the first game of the NBA Cup.

All 30 NBA teams have been put into six random groups of five within their conference. Each team will play the other four teams in its group every Tuesday and Friday.

All 67 games in the NBA Cup will count in the regular season standings except the championship.