article

The Brief The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office detained a student who was involved in a fight with another student on a high-school campus in Cupertino. Officials with the Fremont Union High School District said a student with a knife does not belong to their school system. No significant injuries were reported. Officials said there didn't appear to be any knife-related injuries.



Officials confirm a knife was used in a fight on campus at Cupertino's Homestead High School Monday afternoon. There were no significant injuries, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's office.

Student from outside district

What we know:

Sheriff's officials said their deputies responded to the report of a disturbance just before 3:30 p.m. School officials said this happened at the end of the school day. The school, part of Fremont Union High School District, is located at 21370 Homestead Road.

When sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, they found two students who had been involved in a physical fight, though they did not see anyone with knife-related injuries.

School officials said they were alerted to the presence of a student, who does not belong to their district, on campus and in possession of a knife. Denae Nurnberg, Homestead High's principal, said the student with the knife was arrested by sheriff's deputies.

Sheriff's officials confirmed that one of the students, the teen who brought the knife and who did not belong to the district, was detained at the scene.

School responds

School officials released the following statement after the fight.

"We greatly appreciate how quickly our law enforcement partners worked to address this potential threat to the safety of our students, staff and the Homestead campus, and to detain the individual involved," the statement read. "We understand that any situation where a weapon is brought onto our campus will naturally cause concern and anxiety. We want to reassure you that there is no longer any threat to the safety of our school or district community."

The school will be offering mental health support to students and staff who may need it on Tuesday.

School officials said this was an important reminder that if the community sees something to say something.

The sheriff's office said the circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.



The Source The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department, and Homestead High School's principal.