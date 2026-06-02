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LIVE: LA County sheriff election results

By FOX 11 Digital Team
FOX 11
2026 Elections
Published June 2, 2026 8:06 PM PDT
Published June 2, 2026 8:06 PM PDT

Polls have closed and ballots are being counted across Los Angeles County.

Here are the latest results in the LA County Sheriff's race. 

By the numbers:

What we know:

These are the candidates on the primary ballot.

  • Eric Strong, probation operations chief
  • Alex Villanueva, retired peace officer
  • Andre N. White, detective
  • Oscar Antonio Martinez, law enforcement officer
  • Robert G. Luna, sheriff of Los Angeles County
  • Mike Bornman, retired sheriff captain
  • Karla Carranza, sergeant
  • Brendan Corbett, retired assistant sheriff

SUGGESTED: Meet the 8 candidates for LA County Sheriff on June 2

What's next:

The top two finishers advance to the November general election. 

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the primary votes, these top two candidates will square off in a runoff election on November 3.

The Source: This report is based on information provided by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

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