Lafayette City Council to file lawsuit against PG&E

The Lafayette City Council decided Thursday to sue Pacific Gas & Electric for failing to uphold its Tree Removal Agreement with the city, city officials said.

On Tuesday, PG&E allegedly informed the city that it intended to

remove 17 trees on East Bay Regional Park District property within the City of Lafayette, along the Lafayette-Moraga Regional Trail and in an open space north of downtown Lafayette.

According to the city, the utility stated the tree cutting could

begin as early as next Monday, and would take approximately three weeks to

complete.

In January 2017, the City of Lafayette and PG&E entered a Tree

Removal Agreement, stipulating that the utility cannot remove trees within Lafayette city limits until all obligations in the agreement have been met.

According to the city, PG&E has not met its obligations to

"provide all information required by the City's Tree Protection Regulations," which prompted the city to host a special City Council meeting and decide to file a lawsuit to prevent PG&E from removing the trees Thursday.

City officials announced the lawsuit will be filed today in the

Northern District of California Bankruptcy Court.

The Lafayette and PG&E Tree Removal Agreement can be found online at https://www.lovelafayette.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=6389.