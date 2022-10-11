Landscape worker killed by chipper in Menlo Park identified
MENLO PARK, Calif. - A tree-trimmer was killed after he fell into a chipper at a work site in Menlo Park Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The Menlo Park Police Department said the industrial accident happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Peggy Lane.
Authorities have not determined how the landscaper fell into the chipper.
"When police units arrived on scene, a male subject was found deceased from injuries sustained from the incident," the police department said in a news release.
The victim worked for the arboricultural firm S.P. McClenahan, a division of Bartlett Tree Experts.
On Wednesday the County of San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez, 47, of Redwood City.
Coworkers declined to talk about the victim.
Officials from the Menlo Park Fire Department and the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration were also part of the investigation.
A worker was killed by somehow falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park on Oct. 11, 2022. (KTVU FOX 2)