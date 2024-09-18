Legacy specialty shop to close after 46 years in San Francisco's Chinatown

A one-of-a-kind legacy shop in San Francisco's Chinatown is on the verge of closing for good.

Dragon Seed, located on Clay Street across Portsmouth Square, is one of the last remaining traditional Chinese dressmakers in the region.

For 46 years, owner Henrietta Tam has been creating handmade embellished Chinese gowns, each sewn with great care.

Her dresses, also known as chi pao, are usually worn for weddings, formal events, and Miss Chinatown USA pageants.

Mayor London Breed, former Mayor Willie Brown, and late Mayor Ed Lee's wife Anita have all worn Dragon Seed's custom creations.

Saks Fifth Avenue in San Francisco has also featured their dresses in its window displays during Chinese New Year.

Today, a sign outside the shop marks its 45th anniversary. But soon, there won't be any occasions to celebrate.

"Because it's a little bit too tired to have this store by myself and the economy is not that good," said Tam. "And I don't feel very, very safe, so that's why I think I want to close by the end of November."

Plywood that Dragon Seed first put up when the pandemic started, fearing vandalism and break-ins, still remains on its storefront.

Tam's husband, Thomas, who was a co-owner and tailor, suddenly passed away three months ago. The two immigrated to San Francisco from Hong Kong in 1974. They opened their first location in 1978.

Dragon Seed imports fabrics from all around the world, and dresses are sewn in San Francisco.

"I love my store, I don't want to lose it," said Tam.

She takes great pride in dressing generations of customers. One of Tam's favorite memories is seeing Miss Chinatown USA winners blossom on stage in her gowns.

An average custom gown costs $500 to $800 and takes about two weeks to make.

On Wednesday, she helped bride-to-be Nancy Cai, who lives nearby.

"It is kind of sad. I think for Chinatown, the stores have just been around for so long that when it closes, it's like a piece of history closing," said Cai.

Tam said business rebounded a bit after the pandemic, but sales are still down 20 to 30 percent compared to 2019, and costs are up.

Tam, who is in her 70s, said running the business alone isn't sustainable, especially at her age.

Still, she's hoping someone can help her preserve Dragon Seed's history and craft.



"Very sad, but if I see anybody want to take care of this store, I just really appreciate [it]," she said. "If they can buy, or they can own the store, I can help them."

Tam added that if there is a new owner, she's happy to stay on as a worker for a few more years or mentor young designers to help preserve the traditional art.

Dragon Seed's last day is set for Nov. 30.