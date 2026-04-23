LGBTQ+ nonprofits urge SF Mayor Lurie to reconsider $17 million in budget cuts

The Brief San Francisco LGBTQ+ nonprofits held a rally in the Castro District to protest $17 million in proposed cuts to community-based organizations. Mayor Daniel Lurie’s proposed budget aims to close a looming $877 million deficit by reducing city spending by $400 million. Leaders of organizations like the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and LYRIC Center warn the cuts will severely impact HIV screenings and youth job services.



San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is facing pressure from the city’s LGBTQ+ community to reconsider a budget proposal that would slash millions of dollars in funding for non-profits offering health, housing, and job services.

Dozens of advocates gathered in the Castro District on Thursday to voice their concerns over the mayor’s plan to bridge an $877 million budget shortfall.

Under the current proposal, community-based organizations contracted with the city’s health department would see their funding reduced by approximately $17 million.

"Raising the Alarm" for Youth Services

Gael Lala-Chavez, executive director of the LYRIC Center for LGBTQ+ Youth, said the center is facing $300,000 in cuts. Lala-Chavez noted that the organization is already struggling due to federal funding cuts by the Trump administration.

"All of us are raising the alarm, because it is going to completely change and impact every single person in severe need in the City of San Francisco," said Lala-Chavez. "If we don’t have funding to support young people on getting a job and keeping a job, they will not be able to maintain their housing."

Impact on HIV Screening and Care

The San Francisco AIDS Foundation is also bracing for a significant impact. CEO Tyler TerMeer stated that city contributions to the foundation would be reduced by $1.2 million over the next two years. TerMeer, who has lived with HIV for more than 20 years, emphasized that the cuts would specifically hinder access to low-barrier HIV screening.

"These aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet; these dollars impact people’s lives," said TerMeer.

A "Difficult but Necessary" Decision

Mayor Lurie has described the $400 million in total spending reductions as a difficult but necessary step to address the city's large budget deficit. However, speakers at the rally, including Harvey Milk Democratic Club Co-President AjaiNicole Duncan, urged the mayor to restore the funding before the budget moves forward.

The mayor’s budget is expected to be delivered to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors at the beginning of June. Supervisors are scheduled to vote on the final budget by the end of that month.