San Francisco officer injured in shootout, and suspect arrested, identified

The Brief Both the officer injured and the suspect involved in Sunday's San Francisco shootout have been identified. Brittney Taylor, a 7-year-veteran of the force, was named by multiple sources. She spent Monday in surgery after an exchange of gunfire with a suspect, following a vehicle pursuit in multiple districts throughout the city. A fundraiser for Officer Taylor has been shared by the San Francisco Police Officer's Association.



KTVU has learned through multiple sources the name of the San Francisco Police Department officer injured in a shootout with a robbery suspect Sunday night. That officer has been identified as Brittney Taylor. The officer is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police say. In addition, police have named the suspect who was arrested.

Noris Reed III, 36, of Oakland, was booked into San Francisco Jail on multiple charges, including four counts of attempted murder, for shooting the officer Sunday night following the police vehicle pursuit of a robbery suspect.

Gun battle with suspect

The backstory:

Police said they were alerted that the car associated with the robbery was entering San Francisco from the Bay Bridge.

It was around 10:30 p.m. when a FLOCK camera installed at the Bay Bridge alerted detectives about the suspect wanted in connection to a residential car break-in and theft last month.

Police tried to stop the suspect's vehicle, which had two people inside, as it traveled on 5th Street near Folsom Street. The police pursuit began when officers attempted to stop the vehicle at Mission and First streets. The pursuit went along city streets until the suspect's vehicle became disabled near Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue, police said.

Video shows the conclusion of the vehicle pursuit.

According to police, this is when the suspect driving the vehicle opened fire on officers. One officer was struck by gunfire multiple times, police said.

Police returned fire on the suspects. The driver ran away on foot, but was eventually arrested in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Costa Street without incident. Police said they recovered two firearms from the suspect who ran.

In all, the hail of bullets consisted of at least a dozen impact points at a Chevron station.

The passenger in the suspect's vehicle was hurt and is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to SFPD. They have not been identified and were listed in critical condition at last check.

What they're saying:

"I heard boom! And then after that, I looked out the window and I saw someone running away," said Joseph, a Bayview resident, who did not give a last name.

Second encounter

It was the second harrowing encounter for Officer Taylor in two years. She spent Monday in surgery.

KTVU first profiled Taylor in 2024, when she and her partner received awards for capturing a suspect while on patrol during a graveyard shift. In that case, the officer helped take down a suspect who ended up being a convicted felon for riding his bicycle on the sidewalk in the SoMa neighborhood.

Taylor is a seven-year veteran on the force.

Lucky to be alive

The wounded officer and the suspect are both being treated at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

"As police officers, we understand the risks that come with our job. But last night…we saw new and seasoned officers alike who were shaken to the core," said SFPD Chief Derrick Lew.

"When they go out of their way to keep San Francisco safe, they know the risks and they do it anyway," San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said.

Two years ago, Taylor told us she wears a badge to protect others from this type of violence.

"The only way to stop the bad things from happening is to put on a uniform and do something about it," she told KTVU at the time.

Officer Taylor's family is with her at the hospital for moral and emotional support.

A fund has been set up to support Officer Taylor as she recovers.

What's next:

Reed is facing several other charges, including four counts of assault upon a peace officer with a semiautomatic firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, four counts of resisting an executive officer, prisoner on parole, prohibited person in possession a firearm and several other weapon-related charges.

The shooting is being investigated by SFPD's Investigative Services Division, as well as internal affairs, the Department of Police Accountability, and the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. The investigation into the shooting remains open. Police will hold a town-hall meeting within 10 days since this was an officer-involved shooting.

The Source SFPD, KTVU sources, Mayor Lurie, SFPOA, previous KTVU coverage.