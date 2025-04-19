Loren Taylor congratulates Barbara Lee in Oakland's mayoral race

article

The Brief Barbara Lee has taken the lead in Oakland’s special mayoral election, prompting Loren Taylor to congratulate her on the win Saturday. Friday's results showed Lee ahead with 53% of the vote, leading Taylor by roughly 5,000 votes under the city’s ranked choice voting system. On election night, Taylor held a narrow lead of 51% to 48%.



The special election for Oakland mayor saw a dramatic swing from former city councilman Loren Taylor to former Congresswoman Barbara Lee in the lead Friday.

A dramatic turn

Taylor said he called Lee to congratulate her on becoming the next Mayor of Oakland Saturday morning.

His statement read in part:

"While the outcome was not what we worked for and hoped for, I am incredibly proud of the race we ran. Our campaign started as the underdog—most didn’t expect us to come this far or make it this close. We gained the support of nearly half the voting population despite having political insiders and labor unions spend heavily, spread lies, and rally against our efforts, and your hopes for the city. Thanks to the heart, grit, and vision of our fearless team and supporters, we built a movement that resonated across Oakland, echoing the national dialogue about the waning relevance of a Democratic Party that puts old-guard politics over improving the lives of everyday people. I pray that Mayor-Elect Lee fulfills her commitment to unify Oakland by authentically engaging the 47% of Oaklanders who voted for me and who want pragmatic results-driven leadership."

Lee's response

Lee provided a statement of her own about Taylor's concession, saying in part:

"This morning, Loren Taylor called me to concede the race. While I believe strongly in respecting the democratic voting process and ballots will continue to be counted through Tuesday, the results are clear that the people of Oakland have elected me as your next Mayor. Thank you, Oakland! I accept your choice with a deep sense of responsibility, humility, and love. Oakland is a deeply divided City; I answered the call to run to unite our community, so that I can represent every voter, and we can all work together as One Oakland to solve our most pressing problems. For the past 100 days—as I have for the past 30 years—I worked hard every day to continue to earn your trust, your respect, and your vote. I couldn’t be more proud of the margin of our collective win and our amazing coalition."

Voter reaction

What they're saying:

The closely-watched contest comes months after the recall of former Mayor Sheng Thao, who was indicted on federal bribery and conspiracy charges, and has sparked mixed voter reactions across the city.

Lee, 78, a progressive with nearly three decades of experience representing Oakland in Congress, said she entered the race to unite what she described as a deeply divided city.

"I think she's amazing, she's a social worker, I'm a social worker as well," said Oakland resident Marielle Ramsay. "She's done a lot for Oakland as a representative and I think she'll bring a lot of influence and investment into Oakland."

Taylor, 47, who lost to Thao by just 677 votes in 2022, said Oakland needs a pragmatic leader focused on tangible solutions. His campaign centered on what he called a "broken" Oakland, with a call for results-driven leadership.

"I was hoping for Loren Taylor. I think he would offer more stability and consistency," said voter Eric Strelneck. "His familiarity with Oakland, and how he focused on what he was trying to do, setting up a plan and detailing a plan for what he wanted to do as far as actual steps."

Roughly 38% of registered voters cast ballots in the special election, a turnout that some residents said falls short, given the race’s significance.

"It's very disappointing, especially given how much action is happening at the national level," said Chris Greacen, an Oakland resident. "We need to be engaged in local politics and national politics and there are no easy ways out. You have to be engaged."

Several voters also voiced frustration with Oakland’s ranked choice voting system, used to determine the final outcome.

"I think in a democracy you should vote for who you want to vote for and that vote should be counted and that's it," said Strelneck.

Lee will serve the remainder of Thao’s term until another election in November 2026.