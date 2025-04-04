2 men found in abandoned car in Los Gatos were shot to death, officials say

Two men venturing into the Santa Cruz Mountains near Los Gatos last week were shot to death, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Medical Examiner's Office identified Colter White, 53, and Sean Pfeffer, 45, as the men whom the CHP said were found on the evening of March 24 on Highway 35 near Castle Rock in the back of an abandoned car.

What we know:

On Thursday, the medical examiner's office said both men were fatally shot. Both deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Friends and family of White said he was a "great guy" and that the second victim, Pfeffer, was a friend of White's.

"Colter was a great guy," said his friend, Janelle Sanford. "He was a great dad, he was a great husband, he was a great everything."

Sanford said White had previously been in trouble with the law but had been turning his life around.

"He was trying to do the right thing with the wrong people," she said. "Trying to get people to be righteous and do right."

What we don't know:

The CHP is investigating the case. So far, no suspect has been identified.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.