Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles the South Bay

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 3.0 earthquake on Tuesday in an unincorporated area of San Jose.

The temblor struck at 5:48 p.m. at a depth of 3.5 miles.

The USGS ‘Did You Feel It?' mechanism recorded people who felt weak to light shaking in the San Jose area.

No damage or injuries associated with this earthquake were immediately reported.

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded one night earlier near San Ramon.