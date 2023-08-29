Police investigate bomb threat at Chabot Elementary School in Oakland

A police source told KTVU that officers on Tuesday morning were investigating a bomb threat at Chabot Elementary School in Oakland.

Several officers were seen around the school, and yellow crime scene tape surrounded the campus.

The K-5 school is located near the Rockridge BART station at 6686 Chabot Road.

Oakland police and Oakland Unified School District officials did not immediately respond for official comment.

Andrew Rosenblum posted on social media that he tried to drop his son off at school but an employee told him there had been a threat and recommended he go home.

Students who couldn't go home were told to gather on a nearby field.

Police show up at Chabot Elementary School in Oakland. Aug. 29, 2023

