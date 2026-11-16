The Brief Tens of millions of Americans have faced widespread disruptions from major computer outages, software bugs and data breaches affecting airlines, banks and businesses. Recent incidents include a three-day Microsoft outage across 74 nations, an FAA computer failure that canceled 20,000 flights and software glitches at Chase Bank and United Airlines. Experts note that system failures erode consumer trust in financial institutions and create severe financial and logistical challenges for airlines.



Tens of millions of Americans have been hit with flight delays, cancellations, non-working computer programs and banking hassles, following a string of major system failures and data breaches.

System failures

The backstory:

Over the last eight years, there have been seven major airline stoppages, alongside numerous computer system failures at major businesses and institutions, and widespread data breaches.

Last week, 74 nations were caught up in a three-day Microsoft computer and software outage. On Monday, a software bug at Chase Bank disrupted a large portion of the U.S. banking system for hours, affecting millions of customers.

"A bank is supposed to be like a little fortress where you put your money and psychologically nothing should happen to it," said Professor Kirthi Kalyanam, a retail expert at Santa Clara University. "So, banks have literally no room to fail on this. There's absolutely no room because they are handling so much sensitive information for so many consumers."

Beyond service outages, consumers have increasingly dealt with hacked personal data, often resulting in offers for free credit monitoring from unfamiliar firms.

"I recently got hacked and so it didn't surprise me at all. My credit card information was leaked," said Chase customer Sydney Willner. "It feels like information is not very secure, whether it's financial information or otherwise."

FAA ground stop and growing frustration

The aviation industry has also faced severe tech-related disruptions. Last weekend, millions of travelers were grounded by an FAA computer outage that canceled 20,000 flights and delayed many more, creating a public relations disaster for the agency and the federal government.

"It should be performing better than it is, but I have to say that this government, I don’t trust anything and I think all the problems go back to our administration," said Joan Wlodaver.

Customer Michael Holloran echoed that frustration. "I just think they need to figure out what's really going on and be honest about it," he said. "Doesn't seem like anyone in this administration is honest about what really is going on."

Unrelated airline glitch

On Monday, an unrelated United Airlines glitch also temporarily delayed departing flights across the U.S. for an hour.

For airlines, these stoppages result in a major financial hit. According to Professor Severin Borenstein, an economist at the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, airlines lose most of their revenue on days they cannot fly while still incurring most of their costs.

"When the outage is over, they still have a mess to clean up because the aircraft are in the wrong places, the crew are in the wrong places," Borenstein said. "They have angry customers they have to deal with directly who are sitting in the airport."

Borenstein added that individual airline outages hurt the carrier and push customers to look at other options—though limited airline choices and high jet fuel prices already make flight deals harder to find.