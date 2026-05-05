Man allegedly sexually assaulted woman during Milpitas tattoo appointment

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The Brief A San Jose man was booked into Santa Clara Co. Main Jail last week for felony sexual assault of at least two women. The Milpitas Police Department arrested Tai To, 45, for an assault that took place during a tattoo appointment in Milpitas. During their initial investigation, brought forward by a woman who said she was victimized, police determined there was a second assault victim.



A man was arrested in San Jose last week and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony sexual assault. Officials say he assaulted at least two women, one of which was during a tattoo appointment in Milpitas.

What we know:

The Milpitas Police Department on Tuesday said Tai To, 45, of San Jose may be responsible for other assaults and asked other potential victims to contact them.

Police said a woman contacted them in March 2026 to report a prior sexual assault. During that investigation, they determined the woman had allegedly been sexually assaulted. They also learned of a second woman who was victimized during previous interactions with To.

To was arrested on April 30.

If you have information about this case, you can contact the Milpitas Police Department detectives at 408-586-2400. Additionally, the information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at 408-586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department Website at: http://milpitas.gov/FormCenter/Police-Department-20/

The Source The Milpitas Police Department