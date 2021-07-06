Man arrested for stabbing on Muni bus last month

San Francisco police arrested a 32-year-old man over the weekend in connection with an apparently unprovoked stabbing on a Muni bus last month.

Mario Xavier Hills is in custody for the stabbing reported around 4:30 p.m. on June 10 on a Muni bus in the area of Steiner and Green streets, where the 31-year-old victim reported sitting on the bus when someone sitting next to him stood up and stabbed him two times, according to police.

The victim told police he had no prior interaction with the suspect prior to the stabbing and was treated at a hospital for his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The suspect fled, but San Francisco police circulated a crime bulletin with information on the case and on Saturday afternoon, an off-duty officer spotted someone matching the suspect description near Steiner and McAllister streets.

Other officers responded and detained the suspect, later identified as Hills, who was eventually booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and battery of a mass transit passenger, police said.