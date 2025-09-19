Man arrested in San Jose triple homicide allegedly strangled, beat victim days before shooting

article

The 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing three people at a home in San Jose allegedly attacked one of the victims in the days before the shooting, according to court documents.

According to a statement of facts produced by the San Jose Police Department and shared in court on Friday, officers were called to a home at 275 Chynoweth Avenue on Monday – the day before the killings took place in the very same home – on reports of domestic violence and met with 26-year-old Tarrah Lynn Taylor.

Taylor, who lived at the home with her 24-year-old roommate Jeannessa Lurie, told police Joseph Charles Vicencio had allegedly punched her in the chest that day and had strangled her the day prior.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of Taylor and Vicencio's relationship with one another.

"Detectives observed marks on Tarrah’s throat consistent with her statement that she was strangled the day prior," the statement of facts said, adding that a review of surveillance footage in the area led authorities to identify the suspect as Vicencio.

However, Vicencio was not arrested for his alleged attacks on Taylor, and police allege he returned to the home just hours after Taylor made the Monday police report.

What we know:

According to the SJPD, officers responded to the home on 275 Chynoweth Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving calls reporting gun shots and a woman screaming.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Taylor lying in front of the building and "bleeding profusely from multiple apparent gunshot wounds." She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before 1:10 a.m.

Inside the home, officers found 26-year-old Max Ryan and Taylor’s roommate Lurie injured by gunshots inside. Lurie was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ryan was pronounced dead at a hospital around 3 a.m.

Video footage from the scene showed a suspect, who police later identified as Vicencio, walking into the area just before the shooting and "fleeing immediately afterward," according to court documents. Authorities added that the video showed the suspect wearing "distinctive clothing" and carrying a "unique satchel," which the suspect threw into a storm drain.

The SJPD on Wednesday arrested Vicencio on suspicion of murder in connection with the killings.

Dig deeper:

Court documents reveal police were in contact with two witnesses – neither of whom were identified by name – who were acquainted with Vicencio and provided key details that helped police link Vicencio to the crime.

The first witness, identified only as ‘X’ in the SJPD’s statement of facts, told police that they met with Vicencio on Monday – the same day Taylor reported to police that she had allegedly been assaulted by Vicencio.

The witness said Vicencio told them that he "might be in trouble involving… Taylor and her roommate talking to police," and that he "couldn't have loose ends and people talking about him," the SJPD said.

Police said that the witness told Vicencio that if he was "talking about killing people, not to do it." The witness said he last saw Vicencio on Monday about 10:30 p.m., roughly two hours before the killings were first reported.

The witness added that, when he saw Vicencio on Monday night, he was carrying a satchel "in which he knew Vicencio used to carry a firearm." The witness said Vicencio was no longer carrying the satchel when he saw the suspect again after the killings took place.

The witness also told detectives that, after the killings took place, Vicencio used the witness's computer to "search for information about murders in San Jose," according to court documents.

A second witness, identified by the SJPD only as ‘Y,’ told detectives that Vicencio called them about seven hours after the killings occurred and allegedly told him that "he was in trouble with police and had issues where he lived and needed help."

Police said that the second witness had heard about the murders before receiving the call, and confronted Vicencio about it. Vicencio allegedly replied that there was "an issue with a male at the apartment but he handled it."

Vicencio is being held in jail without bail, and is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24 at 1:20 p.m.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez or Detective Jize of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit by email at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and 4324@sanjoseca.gov, or at 408-277-5283.