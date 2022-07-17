Man attacked at Hillsdale CalTrain Station left with lacerations

San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Office is looking for a man who attacked another male victim at the Hillsdale CalTrain Station in San Mateo on Saturday.

Officials responded to a report of a physical altercation at approximately 2:41 p.m. that left a man wounded. The victim was transported to a local hospital with lacerations to his head and face.

The suspect fled prior to law enforcement arriving.

The victim described the attacker as an adult white male, wearing a white T-shirt and a black hat.

The investigation is ongoing and San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Transit Bureau are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Deputy S. Johnson at stjohnson@smcgov.org or the Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.