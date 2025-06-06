Man charged in hit-and-run that seriously injured 5-year-old girl on bike

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl riding her bike with her mother last month.

Jonathan Lam was charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident with an allegation the collision seriously injured a victim.

The 35-year-old was arraigned in court Thursday, entering a not-guilty plea.

Court documents allege that on the evening of May 24, Lam turned left onto 31st Avenue and Clement Street in the Richmond District and ran over the young girl with the rental Jeep Wagoneer SUV he was driving.

According to court documents, the girl was riding her bike with her mother a few steps behind.

Lam is accused of not stopping after the collision to either render aid or provide his information to the victim's mother, but instead fled the scene.

The girl was hospitalized in critical condition with multiple serious injuries, the District Attorney's Office said.

What they're saying:

"I was cleaning inside, and I heard a crashing noise," said Tai Saw, who owns a coffee shop near the intersection.

Saw told KTVU that the impact initially sounded like a vehicle running over a trash can.

"So I [looked] outside, which is not far at all, and I saw a huge SUV, a white one, run over something," she said. "And I [looked] at it, it wasn’t a trash can, it was a little girl and her bike."

Saw also expressed frustration over the number of drivers she says she has witnessed running stop signs at the intersection.

"I want police to be here more. I want people to be aware," said Saw.

What's next:

Lam was arrested on Monday by San Francisco police officers and is out after posting $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444. Anonymous reporting is available.

