Man charged with murder in Sunnyvale wrong-way crash that killed woman

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The Brief The driver accused of a wrong way, hit-and-run crash that killed another driver has been charged with murder by the Santa Clara Co. D.A.'s office. The medical examiner identified the victim as Salome Cigarrero Guevara, 52, of Mountain View. She was going home from work at a Denny's. The crash happened in Sunnyvale on April 9. The suspect is being held without bail.



The Santa Clara County District Attorney's office has charged a San Jose man with murder for a wrong-way crash in Sunnyvale that killed a woman who was on her way home from work at Denny's.

The district attorney's office said on April 9, Brian Burke, 34, drove his Ford F-150 head on into a Jeep being driven by the victim, Salome Cigarrero Guevara, 52, of Mountain View at the intersection of Central Expressway and Commercial Street.

The crash happened before midnight. Officers from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety responded to the scene at around 11:55 p.m.

Officials said when officers arrived, the suspect was found seated in the driver's seat of his pickup truck with major front-end damage. The victim was also found at the scene in the driver's seat of a black Jeep Compass, also with major front-end damage. She had to be extricated from the Jeep and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burke was arraigned on the murder charge on Monday and is being held without bail.

What's next:

Officials with the D.A.'s office said Burke's next court date is June 2 at the Palo Alto Courthouse. If convicted, he faces time in prison.

The Source News release by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, victim's ID provided by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office.