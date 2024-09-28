Man convicted after San Francisco synagogue is burglarized, vandalized

article

A jury came back with guilty verdicts for the man accused of breaking into and vandalizing a synagogue, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

Jurors found Deon Vonzell Brimmer guilty of second-degree burglary and vandalism in this case.

Brimmer broke into Congregation Sherith Israel on California and Webster Streets the morning of Aug. 7, 2023, the SF DA's office said.

The 43-year-old tripped the audible alarm and tried to disable it, breaking multiple parts of the alarm equipment in the process.

"The jury’s verdict holds Mr. Brimmer accountable for his crimes and sends a message that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated in San Francisco," said SF DA Brooke Jenkins.

Low-angle view of a tripartite arched entrance facade to architect Albert Pissis circa 1905 Byzantine and Romanesque Revival style Sherith Israel synagogue, with compound piers, corinthian capitals, and a leaded glass rose window in San Francisco, Ca Expand

Video from outside the synagogue showed Brimmer staking out the building looking for things to take, according to the DA's office. When someone interrupted him, he pretended to be a security guard by wearing a congregant's suit coat and the synagogue's identification tag he found in a closet.

While wearing the congregant outfit, he demanded payment for "security services" from a synagogue employee. Brimmer left the premises after he realized the employee wasn't going to pay, according to the DA's office.

Five days later, Brimmer was found about a mile away from the synagogue.

He remains out of custody pending his sentencing in October.