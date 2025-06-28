Man in critical condition after falling from SF high-rise

article

A man is in critical condition Saturday afternoon after he fell from a 13-story building onto an awning in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Fire Department reported just before 5:15 p.m. that crews were attempting to rescue the person from the awning in front of the building located at 1000 Green Street.

The SFFD told KTVU that a "young male adult" fell from a 13-story building, but could not confirm which floor he fell from or how he fell from the building.

Fire crews had to use a saw to cut some of the awning in order to reach the man.

Firefighters provided life-saving measures to the man before he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.