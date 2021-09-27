Man critically wounded in San Francisco shooting; suspect at large

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured Monday morning in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 8:11 a.m. near the corner of Ninth and Mission streets, police said.

At the scene, officers located a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was hospitalized for his life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.