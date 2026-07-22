Man fatally shot at North Oakland bus stop; investigation underway

The Brief A man was found fatally shot at a bus stop in North Oakland on Martin Luther King Jr. Way near 43rd Street, and police are investigating the circumstances of his death. Around noon, OPD officers entered a lawn mower store across the street from where the man was found shot, and an ambulance was summoned shortly afterward. It was unclear why authorities were at the store, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.



A man was found fatally shot at a bus stop in North Oakland, and police are investigating the circumstances of his death.

What we know:

Oakland Police Department officers were sent just before 7:30 a.m. to the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way near 43rd Street on reports of a person down and found the man suffering at least one gunshot wound at a bus stop, according to a department statement.

Oakland Fire Department units had arrived at the scene before the police, and the man was declared dead. His name was not released pending notification of his next of kin.

What we don't know:

Around noon, OPD officers entered a lawn mower store across the street from where the man was found shot, and an ambulance was summoned shortly afterward.

Medical personnel were then seen entering the store with a stretcher, but it was not immediately clear what they were responding to or if it was connected to the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are under investigation, and anyone with information was asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.