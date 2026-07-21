Man hit by car, taken to hospital during tense C&H union protests Tuesday

The Brief Union members say 2 cars drove through a crowd of union members picketing Tuesday at the gates of the C&H sugar refinery in Crockett, Calif. One man was hit and injured, and was taken to a hospital. Union leaders say 5 people were detained by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, but there was no word on charges. C&H says they have filed a restraining order against ILWU Local 6 and ILWU Local 10 members.



Tensions escalated Tuesday on the picket lines outside the C&H sugar refinery in Crockett after one man was hit by one of two cars that union members say drove through the crowd of picketers.

Man injured, 5 people detained

Union leaders say the man suffered back and leg injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Shortly after, a union leader says five people were detained by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's office, although it was not known if there are any charges.

The C&H sugar refinery has been in contentious contract negotiations with members of the International Longshore Workers Union (ILWU) Local 6 since mid-June when Local 6 members went on strike.

Labor dispute

C&H says the company is offering a 4% annual raise for five years, as well as a signing bonus.

ILWU Local 6 warehouse workers went on strike, saying that the company was cutting company-paid sick leave from five days to two days, cutting overtime pay for workers who work some 12-hour shifts, and eliminating health benefits for workers who retired after 2009.

Longshore workers picket in support of warehouse workers

ILWU Local 10 longshore workers left their jobs at the Port of Oakland Tuesday and went to Crockett to participate in a sympathy picket in support of Local 6 members. The Local 10 president said that C&H had hired non-union workers to unload sugar shipments.

C&H said in a statement that was incorrect, and that they had not hired non-union workers. C&H says that the future of the Crockett facility depends on obtaining greater efficiency.

C&H files restraining order against unions

The company has also filed a restraining order against ILWU Local 6 and ILWU Local 10 saying:

"C&H Sugar is taking legal steps to end the dangerous activity that has put public safety at risk and to stop the unlawful blockade of our refinery," according to the statement.

Negotiations between Local 6 and the company are set to resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday.