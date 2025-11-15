Man hit by stray bullet during San Francisco's Great Highway shooting

The Brief A stray bullet struck a 35-year-old man inside his home, causing serious injuries. The violence prompted renewed complaints about large weekend gatherings at Ocean Beach.



A 35-year-old man was seriously injured last Saturday night when a stray bullet flew through his street-facing home amid a series of street fights involving teenagers, authorities and neighbors said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near Fulton Street and the Great Highway. Videos posted to social media showed 3 teens punching and pulling one person.

Another clip showed multiple scuffles spilling into the street.

Moments later, gunfire erupted, wounding four juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A bullet struck a man, identified by loved ones as Nathan, after it flew through his glass balcony door. He had stepped toward the window to see what was happening outside, his loved ones said.

The round hit him in the abdomen, costing him a kidney and part of his bowel. He remains hospitalized at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital after multiple surgeries.

What they're saying:

"There was a bloody mark where he knocked, and he knocked loudly," said his neighbor Katherine McGonigle. "He was clutching his abdomen and he said I've been shot through my window and I need help."

McGonigle called 911, flagged down an SFPD officer and stayed with him until paramedics arrived.

"I heard pops like pop, pop, pop, pop pop… but then I heard screaming, I heard a woman's voice screaming and thought that's different and then a couple minutes later there was a knock at our door," she said.

Nathan's girlfriend did not want to be identified out of concern for her safety.

"The bullet landed pretty close to his aorta and his spine, so we were pretty concerned about that, but he's been up and moving and walking a lot, which we're really grateful for," she said. "I know it's going to be a rough road ahead for sure, there's fear as well."

A neighbor created a GoFundMe to help cover the man’s medical expenses while Nathan is unable to work.

Local perspective:

Residents said large weekend gatherings of young people at Ocean Beach are often unruly and difficult to manage, though gun violence is rare.

They expressed frustration over what they described as delayed response times and thin enforcement.

The beach is overseen by the U.S. Park Police while surrounding streets fall under San Francisco Police jurisdiction.

"It’s beyond terrible. We should be able to peacefully enjoy our lives here. Just by virtue of living by the beach I feel like we're kind of put in harms way," said McGonigle. "Every weekend it's rowdy, it shouldn't have happened."

SFPD said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. No arrests had been made.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting may have been gang-related, according to the victim’s girlfriend.