Man killed in solo vehicle crash on Highway 680 in Fremont

A driver who died Saturday morning after his car veered off a freeway exit in Fremont was apparently traveling at an unsafe speed, the California Highway Patrol said.

The maroon Honda Civic was on the Mission Boulevard off-ramp from southbound Interstate Highway 680 about 7:40 a.m. when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree, CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said.

At the time of the collision, there was light rain with fog in the area, Hahn said.

The man, whose name was name was not released, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol doesn't seem to be a factor in the wreck, Hahn said.

The crash is under investigation.

Any witnesses can call the Dublin CHP office at (925) 828-0466 and ask for Officer Hahn.